Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.07. The stock had a trading volume of 277,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,716. Cummins has a twelve month low of $214.57 and a twelve month high of $370.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

