CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 337,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,883 shares in the company, valued at $193,458.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $32,805.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,458.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,356.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,673 shares of company stock valued at $379,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 310.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,188 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

