D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $270,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $4,116,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $27.46 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.