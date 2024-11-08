D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.50 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

