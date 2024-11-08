D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 774 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $266.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.