Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 19 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Equinix were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $907.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.