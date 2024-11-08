DigitalOcean’s (DOCN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOCN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 184,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,264. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.64 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 696,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

