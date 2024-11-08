Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 4042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

