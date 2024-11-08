Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $299,952.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $299,952.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,525.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $285,552.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00.

Shares of DORM opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DORM. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

