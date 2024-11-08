Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $15.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 5,884,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,506. Doximity has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $60.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Doximity by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

