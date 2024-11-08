DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $49.57.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,536 shares of company stock valued at $39,966,465 in the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

