Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $312.21 and last traded at $311.07, with a volume of 30476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.00.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

