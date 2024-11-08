Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $311.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $164.15 and a fifty-two week high of $315.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.