Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $79,503,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,112 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,280. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.99.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

