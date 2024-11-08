Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 485,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 148,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 663,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

