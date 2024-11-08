Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 6,249,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

