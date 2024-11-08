Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$32.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE:EFN opened at C$28.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.02. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$19.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

