Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,246. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

