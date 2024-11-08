Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.750-7.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.75-7.00 EPS.

Enpro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.23. 33,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.41. Enpro has a 12-month low of $116.43 and a 12-month high of $176.13.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

