Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $88.62. The company had a trading volume of 541,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,351. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

