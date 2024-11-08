Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,144,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $103,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.