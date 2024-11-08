Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,436 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $368,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TD traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $56.45. 253,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

