Financial Analysis: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viking and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 United Maritime 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Viking currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.23%. United Maritime has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.58%. Given United Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Maritime is more favorable than Viking.

This table compares Viking and United Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.93 billion 3.78 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A United Maritime $46.28 million 0.44 $220,000.00 $0.75 3.05

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A United Maritime 15.63% 11.26% 4.21%

Summary

United Maritime beats Viking on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

