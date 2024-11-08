First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 254,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 35.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

