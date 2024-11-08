First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $797.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

