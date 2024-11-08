First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Critical Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 1.30% 1.46% 0.15% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and First Republic Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $8.97 billion 0.27 $147.80 million $0.09 22.34 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats First Republic Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

