First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.5 %

FWRG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 590,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

