Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 19239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Fluor Trading Down 13.6 %

Insider Transactions at Fluor

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

