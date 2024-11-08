Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

ESI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

