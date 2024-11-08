Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Fortinet worth $70,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,743,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

