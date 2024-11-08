Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

