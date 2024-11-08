Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.54.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,036.38 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.43 and a 1 year high of $1,057.51. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock worth $30,734,840. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

