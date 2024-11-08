Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,660,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,976,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

