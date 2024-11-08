Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $369.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $266.93 and a twelve month high of $376.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,972. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

