Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 146,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.