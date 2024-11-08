Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Popular by 16.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

