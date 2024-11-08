Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,045 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TEGNA by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,052 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 916,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 523,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in TEGNA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,441,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 384,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $757,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.