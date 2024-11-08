Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 831 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 396.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 196,097 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

MLN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

