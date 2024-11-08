Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -60.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

