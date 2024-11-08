Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,446 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.50% of Frontline worth $25,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 17,866.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Frontline stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

