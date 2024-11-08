Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.65. 294,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 178,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $588.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
