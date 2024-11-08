FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta Issued By William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of C$240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.68 million.

TSE SOY opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95. SunOpta has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$10.40.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

