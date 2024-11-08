FY2024 EPS Estimates for MEG Energy Reduced by Raymond James

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for MEG Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for MEG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MEG Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.55.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE MEG opened at C$27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$22.79 and a 12-month high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.94 per share, with a total value of C$134,700.00. Also, Director Michael Mcallister purchased 7,400 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

