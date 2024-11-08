Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14), with a volume of 212879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Gemfields Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £121.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.83.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

