Gene Liu Sells 445 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $102,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,506,290. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6 %

Atlassian stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 78.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.