Gene Liu Sells 445 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $102,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,506,290. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80.
Atlassian stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.33. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 78.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
