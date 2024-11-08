Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.73 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 37147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

