Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.71. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 3,129 shares.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 0.62.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
