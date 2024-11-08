Global Acquisitions Corporation Raises $2.5 Million in Private Placement OfferingGlobal Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:AASP) recently concluded a successful private placement offering, resulting in the raising of aggregate gross proceeds totaling

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Global Acquisitions’s 8K filing here.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

