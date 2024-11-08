Gold Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,652 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.53. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $208.14 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

