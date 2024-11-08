Granite Group Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Granite Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. 1,305,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,425. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 375.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

